Dendias confirms Greece has signed LOA for F-35 acquisition

File photo.

Athens has officially signed a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) with Washington for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias confirmed on Thursday.

“We are building a powerful military force by purchasing the most advanced fighter jet in the world,” he said during a visit to the Elefsina Air Base west of Athens.

Under the deal, the Hellenic Air Force will acquire 20 F-35 fighter jets at a total cost of 3.47 billion euros. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028, with the first four planes remaining in the US until 2030 for training purposes. The final deliveries are expected to be completed by 2033.

Additionally, Athens has the option to order another 20 F-35s, with plans to exercise this option after 2030.

