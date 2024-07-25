Turkey seeks to frame Aegean incident as validation of expansionist claims

Turkey on Thursday sought to frame this week’s events in the southeastern Aegean as a validation of its expansionist claims in the region.

On Tuesday, Turkish naval vessels assembled near the islands of Kassos and Karpathos while the Italian research vessel Ievoli Relume conducted studies for an underwater electricity connection between Crete and Cyprus. Despite being authorized by Greece, Turkish warships warned the vessel that it had entered waters claimed by Turkey as part of its continental shelf. By Wednesday, the Ievoli Relume had completed its research and departed for Iraklio, Crete, following diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Turkish Defense Ministry sources on Thursday said that the Turkish Navy had warned and prevented the Ievoli Relume from entering Turkish maritime jurisdiction. They also expressed gratitude to the Greek and Italian authorities for ostensibly respecting Turkey’s maritime claims and cooperating.

“On July 22 (Monday), the [Ievoli Relume] was warned not to enter our maritime jurisdiction zone and was prevented from doing so by our ships,” the sources said.

“Following subsequent coordination, the vessel was allowed to carry out operations at the declared coordinates and left our continental shelf after completing its activities, under the escort of our naval forces. The activities of this vessel are closely monitored by our naval forces in the area,” they said.

“We would like to thank the Greek and Italian authorities for their respect for our maritime jurisdiction and their cooperation.”

Kassos and Karpathos are encompassed by the 2020 agreement between Athens and Cairo, which designates an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean between the two countries.