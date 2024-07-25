FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, in an interview with Real FM on Thursday, refuted the Turkish narrative that in this week’s incident in the southern Aegean, Athens accepted its expansionist claims in the Aegean.

After stressing that the electrical connection between Greece and Cyprus is a project approved by the European Union, he explained that before the laying of the submarine cable, surveys have to be carried out.

He added that there has been no retreat from the original planning and that Greece has shown that it can carry out surveys beyond its territorial waters, in its exclusive economic zone.

“The survey was carried out in full accordance with the original planning,” Gerapetritis said, adding that “the survey was carried out not only in our territorial waters, but also in the international waters of the Greek Exclusive Economic Zone.”

Gerapetritis added that following the signing of the maritime zones memorandum with Libya’s Tripoli government, Ankara claims sovereign rights to an expanded area in the eastern Mediterranean. However, the minister stressed that Greece rejects these claims.

“(Turkey) wanted to send a message that no survey can be carried out by Greece and Cyprus in this area. We remain adamant. We declared that the survey will continue and will be completed. That is exactly what happened,” Gerapetritis said, adding that the surveys were completed without the two countries coming close to a hot incident.

“There was no danger of a ‘hot incident’ and at the end of the day the survey was completed. If I may say so, not only is this not a retreat, but it is exactly the opposite.”

On Thursday, Turkish Defense Ministry sources said that the Turkish Navy had warned and prevented the Ievoli Relume from entering Turkish maritime jurisdiction. They also thanked the Greek and Italian authorities for allegedly respecting Turkey’s maritime claims and cooperating.

On Tuesday, Turkish naval vessels gathered near the islands of Kassos and Karpathos while the Italian research vessel Ievoli Relume conducted studies for an underwater power link between Crete and Cyprus. Despite being authorized by Greece, Turkish warships warned the ship that it had entered waters claimed by Turkey as part of its continental shelf. By Wednesday, the Ievoli Relume had completed its research and departed for Iraklio, Crete, following diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.