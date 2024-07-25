Lockheed Martin welcomes Greece to F-35 programm

The acquisition of 20 F-35 Block 4 advanced multirole aircraft will dramatically upgrade Greece’s aerial capabilities. Given the rivalry with nominal NATO ally Turkey and the latter’s exclusion from the F-35 program after it bought weapons systems from Russia, to the intense displeasure of the US, the procurement will significantly impact the balance of power between the two countries. Turkey, which after being denied the F-35 focused its efforts on buying new F-16 fighters, is now considering cutbacks in the acquisition of F-16 upgrade kits.

Lockheed Martin welcomed Greece into the F-35 program on Thursday, announcing that Greece had sent the signed Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the procurement of 20 fighter jets.

“Today, the Greek government finalized its intention to procure 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) through a U.S. government Foreign Military Sale. The LOA also includes an option for 20 additional aircraft,” read the announcement.

“For several decades, the Hellenic Air Force has been our partner, and it is our honor to continue that relationship as Greece becomes the 19th nation to join the F-35 program,” said Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and general manager of the F-35 program.

“The F-35 is the only fighter suitable to strengthen Greece’s sovereignty and operational capability with allies,” she added.

The announcement highlighted that today there are nearly 1,000 F-35 fighter jets being operated by 10 countries.

Earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Elefsina airbase, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias confirmed that Greece had sent the Letter of Acceptance to the United States, stating that “we are building a powerful military force by purchasing the most advanced fighter jet in the world.”

The Hellenic Air Force will initially acquire 20 F-35 fighter jets, at a total cost of 3.47 billion euros, while it has the option to order another 20 F-35s, with plans to exercise this option after 2030.

Delivery of the aircraft is expected to begin in 2028, with the first four remaining in the United States until 2030 for training purposes. Deliveries are anticipated to be completed by 2033.