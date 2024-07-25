Turkish National Security Council reiterates Ankara’s position on Aegean and Cyprus

The Turkish National Security Council (NSC) convened on Thursday under Turkish President Erdogan and reiterated Ankara’s position on the issues of the Aegean and Cyprus.

According to the NSC’s statement, although Turkey prioritizes dialogue on issues related to the Aegean and the Mediterranean, it will continue to defend its rights and interests.

Regarding Cyprus, the NSC stressed its “resolute stance” on resolving the issue according to the “equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people” and the “recognition of the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ as an equal member of the international community.”

This was the last in a series of statements released by Athens and Ankara on Thursday regarding this week’s incident in the south Aegean.

Earlier on Thursday, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, in an interview, refuted the Turkish narrative that Athens accepted Turkey’s expansionist claims in the Aegean.

On Tuesday, Turkish naval vessels gathered near the islands of Kassos and Karpathos while the Italian research vessel Ievoli Relume conducted studies for an underwater power link between Crete and Cyprus. Despite being authorized by Greece, Turkish warships warned the ship that it had entered waters claimed by Turkey as part of its continental shelf. By Wednesday, the Ievoli Relume had completed its research and departed for Iraklio, Crete, following diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.