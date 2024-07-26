FOREIGN AFFAIRS DEFENSE MINISTRY SOURCES

Greece warns Turkey against illegal activities in EEZ established by 2020 deal

Greece warns Turkey against illegal activities in EEZ established by 2020 deal

In a stern warning to its Aegean rival Turkey, Greece indicated on Friday that it will not tolerate any illegal Turkish activities within the exclusive economic zone established by the 2020 deal between Athens and Cairo.

“No ‘respect’ has been shown or will be shown in the future by the Greek Armed Forces towards illegal actions by Turkey within the legally demarcated zone between Greece and Egypt, as provided and mandated by the Constitution of the Hellenic Republic,” Defense Ministry sources said.

This warning follows a naval incident in the southeastern Aegean earlier this week, where a flotilla of Turkish ships gathered near the Greek islands of Kassos and Karpathos. Turkey claimed that a research ship had violated its continental shelf, asserting that it had granted permission for the ship to conduct its research and depart. This implied that the Greek navigational warning (Navtex) describing the research ship’s mission was invalid.

The incident, which nearly disrupted the recent detente between the two countries and almost reverted relations to the period of tension between 2018 and 2022, has once again highlighted Turkish claims against portions of Greece’s exclusive maritime zone.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey renews dispute over maritime zones
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey renews dispute over maritime zones

Turkish National Security Council reiterates Ankara’s position on Aegean and Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish National Security Council reiterates Ankara’s position on Aegean and Cyprus

FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident

Turkey seeks to frame Aegean incident as validation of expansionist claims
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey seeks to frame Aegean incident as validation of expansionist claims

Diplomacy helps end Aegean standoff
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Diplomacy helps end Aegean standoff

Diplomatic sources react to Erdogan’s comments on Muslim minority in Thrace
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Diplomatic sources react to Erdogan’s comments on Muslim minority in Thrace