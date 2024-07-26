FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara seeks to conduct offshore hydrocarbon exploration in Libya, minister says

Ankara seeks to conduct offshore hydrocarbon exploration in Libya, minister says
[AP Photo/Jon Gambrell]

Turkey’s Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar, in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Sabah published on Friday, stated that Ankara is seeking to conduct offshore surveys for hydrocarbons in Libyan maritime zones.

After calling Libya one of the most important countries regarding energy, Bayraktar stated that Turkey is “interested in oil and natural gas projects both in offshore and onshore areas of Libya.” He added that there are areas where Tripoli and Ankara are close to an agreement and that there may be developments.

Bayraktar also noted that for Turkey, the Black Sea is of higher priority regarding hydrocarbon exploration than the Aegean and Mediterranean.

“The Mediterranean’s prospect seems to be higher than that of the Aegean. The Black Sea’s prospect appears to be higher. Therefore, we are prioritizing, and currently, this prioritization is as follows: Sakarya province, Black Sea, Mediterranean.”

Earlier on Friday, Greek defense ministry sources warned Turkey that Greece will not tolerate any illegal Turkish activities within the exclusive economic zone established by the 2020 deal between Athens and Cairo. 

Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based GNA government signed a maritime memorandum in 2019, delimiting their “exclusive economic zones.” Greece has rejected the legality of the agreement, stressing that it does not take into account its own maritime zones. The European Council has also rejected the legality of the said memorandum.

Subsequently, Athens signed an agreement with Cairo, partially delimitating their exclusive economic zones in the east Mediterranean. 

 
 
Turkey Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident

Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kassos
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kassos

Time for Greek-Turkish energy cooperation in Aegean, Greek official says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Time for Greek-Turkish energy cooperation in Aegean, Greek official says

Ankara plans Aegean research in Turkish waters
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara plans Aegean research in Turkish waters

Turkey to conduct fresh hydrocarbon explorations in the Aegean
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey to conduct fresh hydrocarbon explorations in the Aegean

Ankara plans to prospect, drill in Blue Homeland
ENERGY

Ankara plans to prospect, drill in Blue Homeland