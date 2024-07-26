Ankara seeks to conduct offshore hydrocarbon exploration in Libya, minister says

Turkey’s Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar, in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Sabah published on Friday, stated that Ankara is seeking to conduct offshore surveys for hydrocarbons in Libyan maritime zones.

After calling Libya one of the most important countries regarding energy, Bayraktar stated that Turkey is “interested in oil and natural gas projects both in offshore and onshore areas of Libya.” He added that there are areas where Tripoli and Ankara are close to an agreement and that there may be developments.

Bayraktar also noted that for Turkey, the Black Sea is of higher priority regarding hydrocarbon exploration than the Aegean and Mediterranean.

“The Mediterranean’s prospect seems to be higher than that of the Aegean. The Black Sea’s prospect appears to be higher. Therefore, we are prioritizing, and currently, this prioritization is as follows: Sakarya province, Black Sea, Mediterranean.”

Earlier on Friday, Greek defense ministry sources warned Turkey that Greece will not tolerate any illegal Turkish activities within the exclusive economic zone established by the 2020 deal between Athens and Cairo.

Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based GNA government signed a maritime memorandum in 2019, delimiting their “exclusive economic zones.” Greece has rejected the legality of the agreement, stressing that it does not take into account its own maritime zones. The European Council has also rejected the legality of the said memorandum.

Subsequently, Athens signed an agreement with Cairo, partially delimitating their exclusive economic zones in the east Mediterranean.