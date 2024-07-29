FM again dismisses Turkish claims over Italian research vessel

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on Monday reiterated his denial of Turkish claims that the Italian research vessel Ievoli Relume sought permission from Ankara to conduct studies in the southeastern Aegean last week – in an area claimed by Turkey as part of its continental shelf.

“Regarding the research conducted for the installation of the underwater power link between Crete and Cyprus – a project supported and partially funded by the EU – I want to clarify once again, given the significant misinformation circulating: The issue is straightforward. The Italian vessel was scheduled to conduct investigations not only within territorial waters but also within Greece’s exclusive economic zone. This research program was completed in full, with no concessions whatsoever,” Gerapetritis told Parliament.

He added that the Ievoli Relume carried out its research, indeed for many more hours than initially planned, within Greece’s EEZ.

“No permit was ever requested, nor could it have been requested. There was never any recognition of Turkish sovereign rights in that area, nor could there ever be. We remain committed to advancing our energy security and independence,” he said.