Ankara cancels scheduled visit of Turkish interior minister to Athens

Ankara canceled the visit of Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya to Athens, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Turkish interior minister was scheduled to make a day trip to Athens to have a working lunch with Greek Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, Maritime Affairs Minister Christos Stylianides and Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The meeting was to focus on migration and security issues.

On Monday at noon, Athens was informed by Ankara that the visit had been cancelled, without further explanation.

According to sources, the Greek side attributes this development to the rising tensions between Athens and Ankara in recent days, which have disrupted the positive climate that had been created between the two countries.

Moreover, it remains uncertain whether meetings between the Greek and Turkish coast guards, which were expected to take place during the summer, will actually take place.

Officials from both countries exchanged several sharp statements following an incident last week in which Turkish naval vessels gathered near the islands of Kassos and Karpathos.

This occurred while the Italian research vessel Ievoli Relume was conducting studies for a submarine power link between Crete and Cyprus.

Despite being authorized by Greece, Turkish warships warned the ship that it had entered waters claimed by Turkey as part of its continental shelf.

By Wednesday, the Ievoli Relume had completed its research and departed for Iraklio, Crete, following diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.