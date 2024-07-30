FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan defends ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine amid internal criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended the country’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine in the wake of criticism from opposition lawmaker Namik Tan. 

Tan, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States, labeled the strategy as “expansionist” and dismissed it as a “fairy tale” during a parliamentary speech on Sunday. His comments, which also criticized Turkey’s actions in Somalia as “expansionist politics,” sparked backlash from Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and his own Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The “Blue Homeland” aims to expand Turkish influence over large areas of the Mediterranean and other seas, potentially impacting neighboring countries like Greece and Somalia.

In a speech to AKP provincial leaders on Tuesdsay, Erdogan condemned Tan’s remarks. “From our drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean to our balanced stance in the Russia-Ukraine war, we have seen the same inconsistency on every issue,” Erdogan said. “Now we see a similar short-sighted attitude on the ‘Blue Homeland’.”

Erdogan accused critics of undermining Turkey’s national interests and aligning with adversaries. “This is irresponsibility, ignorance and frivolity,” he said. “We will not take a single step back in protecting our ‘Blue Homeland’. Everyone should know this. We will continue to defend the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to the end.”

 

Turkey Politics

