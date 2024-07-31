US urges North Macedonia to uphold Prespa Agreement amid EU membership concerns

The United States is working to ensure that the new government in North Macedonia adheres to the Prespa Agreement between Athens and Skopje, James O’Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, has said.

Speaking about North Macedonia’s EU accession prospects during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the future of Europe on Tuesday, O’Brien said that interactions between US lawmakers and the leaders of the Balkan country are crucial to keeping North Macedonia committed to the deal.

“North Macedonia has suffered because of disagreements with its neighbors which does change the [accession] requirements for it constantly,” O’Brien said.

“Part of our work diplomatically is to prepare a path so that [North Macedonia] maintains the agreement it has with Greece,” he said, adding that Washington’s goal is to ensure that “Greece becomes a friend of North Macedonia’s path forward rather than a critic.”

“The same with Albania,” he added.

The new leadership in Skopje has repeatedly violated aspects of the 2018 name accord, prompting warnings from Athens about the country’s EU membership prospects.