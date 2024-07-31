SYRIZA calls for international action amid rising Middle East tensions

Greece’s main opposition party SYRIZA expressed grave concern Wednesday over the escalating violence in the Middle East, calling for immediate international intervention to prevent further turmoil.

The statement follows recent high-profile attacks, including the suspected assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and an Israeli strike in Beirut that killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

SYRIZA’s statement highlighted the urgency of the situation, urging, “The UN, the EU and international actors should take immediately the necessary initiatives for direct de-escalation and the demonstration of the required self-restraint by all parties involved.”

The party emphasized that resolving the Palestinian issue is crucial for maintaining regional stability, stressing, “It is imperative that a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, with the return of all hostages and the restart of reliable negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians for a two-state solution based on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.”

The recent violence underscores the heightened risk of a broader regional conflict. Analysts suggest that these attacks could trigger a wider confrontation involving Israel, Iran and their respective allies, further destabilizing the region. [AMNA/Reuters]