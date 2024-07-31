FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SYRIZA calls for international action amid rising Middle East tensions

SYRIZA calls for international action amid rising Middle East tensions
[InTime News]

Greece’s main opposition party SYRIZA expressed grave concern Wednesday over the escalating violence in the Middle East, calling for immediate international intervention to prevent further turmoil.

The statement follows recent high-profile attacks, including the suspected assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and an Israeli strike in Beirut that killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

SYRIZA’s statement highlighted the urgency of the situation, urging, “The UN, the EU and international actors should take immediately the necessary initiatives for direct de-escalation and the demonstration of the required self-restraint by all parties involved.”

The party emphasized that resolving the Palestinian issue is crucial for maintaining regional stability, stressing, “It is imperative that a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, with the return of all hostages and the restart of reliable negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians for a two-state solution based on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.”

The recent violence underscores the heightened risk of a broader regional conflict. Analysts suggest that these attacks could trigger a wider confrontation involving Israel, Iran and their respective allies, further destabilizing the region. [AMNA/Reuters]

Palestine Iran Israel Middle East War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU to start work on expanding Iran sanctions, Borrell says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU to start work on expanding Iran sanctions, Borrell says

Israeli military vows response to Iran attack as calls for restraint mount
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Israeli military vows response to Iran attack as calls for restraint mount

KIS condemns Iran attack on Israel
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

KIS condemns Iran attack on Israel

Greek govt condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek govt condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway

Calabrese: ‘Raisi’s death unlikely to change Iran’s ruling system or core policies’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Calabrese: ‘Raisi’s death unlikely to change Iran’s ruling system or core policies’