Cyprus rejects reports of airspace closure amid Middle East tensions

Cyprus rejected reports of an airspace closure on Friday, confirming that flights to and from the island are operating normally.

This clarification comes as airlines cancel services to Israel and Lebanon due to heightened tensions following recent assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah members.

Dutch carrier KLM announced it has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26. Other airlines, including Air India, Lufthansa, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and ITA Airways, have also halted flights to Tel Aviv in recent days.

Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos emphasized the island’s role as a safe transit point and noted that preparations are in place for potential evacuations if needed. “There is a serious risk of further escalation of the conflict, which will undoubtedly affect the entire region,” he said, adding that Cyprus is “actively engaged in monitoring the situation.”