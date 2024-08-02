FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Memorial service held for Hamas leader in Istanbul

A memorial service for Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader killed in a Tehran strike, was held Friday at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Thousands attended to pay their respects during Friday prayers. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had been scheduled to speak, canceled his appearance at the last minute and declared Friday a national day of mourning for Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was killed in Tehran while attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of the assassination and vowed retaliation.

Earlier Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Khaled Meshaal, Hamas’ deputy political bureau chief, in Doha, Qatar, to offer condolences.

Tensions between Israel and Turkey have escalated since the onset of the Gaza war, which has resulted in over 39,000 Palestinian deaths. [Kathimerini/ Reuters]

