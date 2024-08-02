Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut

Aegean Airlines has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport until Tuesday due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The airline has also canceled flights to and from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport until Thursday.

Recent tensions have led multiple airlines to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancel flights to Israel and Lebanon.

On Friday, KLM suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 26. Other carriers, including Air India, Lufthansa, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and ITA Airways, have also halted flights to the city.

Passengers with affected bookings can change or cancel tickets without charge by contacting the airline or visiting the Aegean Airlines website.