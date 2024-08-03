FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus to help people evacuate from the Middle East if Israel-Hamas war expands

Cyprus to help people evacuate from the Middle East if Israel-Hamas war expands

Cyprus’ foreign minister says authorities are in touch with the diplomatic missions of nations that may opt to evacuate their citizens through the east Mediterranean island nation if the Israeli-Hamas war expands to engulf neighboring countries.

Minister Constantinos Kombos said Friday agencies have been mobilized as part of the country’s long-standing evacuation action plan called ESTIA. He said there’s a “serious danger” of conflict expanding further, which would affect the entire region.

Kombos said Cyprus’ role is to “operate as a bridge of safety” in the region in the event of mass evacuations of third-country citizens from the Middle East.

In 2023, Cyprus acted as a waystation for third-country evacuees from Sudan and Israel after the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The island nation also helped in the evacuation of tens of thousands of third-country nationals during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

[AP]

Cyprus Middle East

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus rejects reports of airspace closure amid Middle East tensions
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus rejects reports of airspace closure amid Middle East tensions

Greek FM says Hezbollah’s Cyprus threat ‘absolutely unacceptable’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek FM says Hezbollah’s Cyprus threat ‘absolutely unacceptable’

North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says

EU foreign affairs chief expresses solidarity with Cyprus over Hezbollah threats
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU foreign affairs chief expresses solidarity with Cyprus over Hezbollah threats

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson

Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats