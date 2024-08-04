FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus President condemns Tatar’s rejection of UN meeting on reunification

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s rejection of a proposed UN meeting, calling it a sign of disrespect toward both the Turkish Cypriot community and the international community.

“If these statements are true, it is a sign of disdain for our Turkish Cypriot compatriots and for the UN Secretary-General, the EU and the international community,” Christodoulides said on Sunday during a church service at the Monastery of Kykkos in Cyprus, following the annual memorial service for Archbishop Makarios III.

The proposed UN meeting on August 13 in New York aimed at addressing the division of Cyprus and exploring ways to resume reunification negotiations. However, Tatar has publicly rejected the meeting, questioning its purpose and stating he will not attend.

Christodoulides emphasized that Tatar’s reluctance undermines efforts to restart negotiations. “I am ready to go to New York even tomorrow if needed to meet the Secretary-General,” he said. He also reiterated that there is no plan B for solving the Cyprus problem, emphasizing the need for continued dialogue and stressing that avoiding talks benefits only those who wish to maintain the current division.

Cyprus

