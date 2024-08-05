FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey urges citizens to leave Lebanon due to security risks

Turkey urges citizens to leave Lebanon due to security risks

Turkey urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country if they do not need to stay, due to the possibility that the security situation there will deteriorate rapidly, its foreign ministry said late on Sunday.

Tensions have soared since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Turks in Lebanon should be cautious and should not go to Nebatiyeh, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates unless it is essential, the ministry said in a statement.

“Those who do not need to stay in Lebanon should leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still operating, if possible,” it said, adding that Turks should avoid travelling to Lebanon unless essential.

Earlier on Sunday, France and Italy urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East. [Reuters]

Turkey Middle East Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens on edge amid Mideast upheaval
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens on edge amid Mideast upheaval

Houthi aerial drone hits Greek-owned ship in the Red Sea, causing damage and injuries
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Houthi aerial drone hits Greek-owned ship in the Red Sea, causing damage and injuries

Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis, Philippines says
ECONOMY

Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis, Philippines says

Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea
ECONOMY

Greek-owned merchant ship hit by small vessel in Red Sea

EU’s Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel, commander says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU’s Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel, commander says

Cyprus to help people evacuate from the Middle East if Israel-Hamas war expands
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus to help people evacuate from the Middle East if Israel-Hamas war expands