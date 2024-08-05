Israel eyes military backup from Greece, Cyprus as tensions mount

The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region as seen from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Sunday. [AP]

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev said that Israel might seek military assistance from the Israeli Air Force and naval support from Athens and Larnaca if the country is attacked.

The announcement follows a warning from Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah to Cyprus against supporting Israel in any conflict with Lebanon.

These developments come amid rising tensions, with fears of a significant attack by Hezbollah and Iran on Israel. The tensions have escalated after the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran and Hezbollah military leader Fouad Shoukr during an Israeli operation in southern Beirut. [Kathimerini Cyprus]