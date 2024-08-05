FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish Defense Minister insists on two-state solution for Cyprus

Turkish Defense Minister insists on two-state solution for Cyprus
[Reuters]

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler addressed the Cyprus issue during a Monday meeting with senior military officials.

“We continue our efforts to ensure that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus receives its due position on the international stage,” Guler said, emphasizing that Turkey’s support for a two-state solution will persist and grow.

“We have the necessary power to protect our country from those with expansionist ambitions and dirty plans,” he said, adding, “Turkey remains a bastion of stability and will prioritize security, peace and calm amidst rising tensions.” 

Cyprus was divided in 1974 following a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Peace talks have been stalled since 2017. The Turkish Cypriot side in the occupied northern part of the island, recognized only by Ankara, now insists that any resumption of talks must include recognition of its equal sovereignty with the internationally recognized Cypriot government.

Guler marked the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus as a pivotal moment in defending Turkish Cypriots and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and regional security cooperation.

Cyprus Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
UN-hosted Cyprus talks uncertain as one side says it wasn’t invited
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

UN-hosted Cyprus talks uncertain as one side says it wasn’t invited

Erdogan reiterates call for two-state solution on Cyprus, defends rights of ‘Turkish minority’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan reiterates call for two-state solution on Cyprus, defends rights of ‘Turkish minority’

Government spokesman rebukes Erdogan
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Government spokesman rebukes Erdogan

Erdogan criticizes Defense Minister Dendias, calls for Mitsotakis to ‘put him in his place’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan criticizes Defense Minister Dendias, calls for Mitsotakis to ‘put him in his place’

Mitsotakis: It’s unthinkable that Cyprus remains divided
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis: It’s unthinkable that Cyprus remains divided

Turkish president dampens hopes for restarting talks on Cyprus’ 50-year ethnic split
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish president dampens hopes for restarting talks on Cyprus’ 50-year ethnic split