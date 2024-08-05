Turkish Defense Minister insists on two-state solution for Cyprus

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler addressed the Cyprus issue during a Monday meeting with senior military officials.

“We continue our efforts to ensure that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus receives its due position on the international stage,” Guler said, emphasizing that Turkey’s support for a two-state solution will persist and grow.

“We have the necessary power to protect our country from those with expansionist ambitions and dirty plans,” he said, adding, “Turkey remains a bastion of stability and will prioritize security, peace and calm amidst rising tensions.”

Cyprus was divided in 1974 following a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Peace talks have been stalled since 2017. The Turkish Cypriot side in the occupied northern part of the island, recognized only by Ankara, now insists that any resumption of talks must include recognition of its equal sovereignty with the internationally recognized Cypriot government.

Guler marked the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus as a pivotal moment in defending Turkish Cypriots and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and regional security cooperation.