EU governments give green light to €4.2 bln payout to Ukraine

European Union governments approved on Tuesday the first regular payment to Ukraine of 4.2 billion euros ($4.58 billion) of the €50 billion the EU has set aside as financial support for Kyiv, the governments, called the EU Council, said in a statement.

The money will come in a mix of grants and loans after Ukraine has met the conditions for disbursement that included reforms of public financial management, governance of state-owned enterprises, business environment, energy and de-mining.

The €50 billion fund for 2024-2027 was agreed by EU governments in March. So far Ukraine received from it €6 billion in bridge financing and €1.9 billion in pre-financing. [Reuters]