All eyes on Lebanon in Athens

Athens is on high alert in the event that Lebanon becomes a theater of military operations.

Athens and Nicosia are coordinating for the necessity to evacuate, first and foremost, citizens of Greece and Cyprus, and, if necessary, citizens of third nations, mostly from the EU.

There is also wider coordination between Athens and Nicosia, with allies and partners, to ensure that Cyprus is shielded from “out of control” missiles as much as possible, given the island’s proximity to Lebanon (about 180 kilometers).

The reason for such a possibility is not Hezbollah’s threats, but the intensive electronic warfare in the wider area of ​​the Israel-Lebanon land and sea borders, which could lead to the diversion of a missile that might end up in nearby areas, with the territory of Cyprus within striking distance.

Besides, there is a precedent. On June 30, 2019, an S-200 anti-aircraft missile of the Syrian Air Defense deviated from its course and exploded at the foot of the Pentadaktylos mountain range in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. Although the incident was isolated, the geographical proximity of Cyprus to the then particularly active Syrian front does not exclude the repetition of such dangerous deviations in the course of medium- or long-range missiles.

Jamming in the wider region has increased in recent days, as reported by all partner forces that maintain a presence, affecting the Republic of Cyprus’ readiness, which, of course, lacks the capacity to swiftly confront such a threat. Since the Israelis anticipate attacks from Iran in the coming hours and days, interference is expected to increase, while, of course, in the event of a multi-day high-intensity barrage, US Navy surface units will also assist, as usual, as they sail within striking distance of the shores of the Levant.