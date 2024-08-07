Former Israeli national security adviser urges high alert in Greece, Cyprus

People gather to mark 300 days since the October 7 attack and call for an immediate release of hostages being held in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 1. [Reuters]

The CEO of I.M. Tattom Consulting Ilan Mizrahi, former deputy director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and former national security adviser to the country’s prime minister, analyzes the country’s strategy of “surgical strikes” and its possible side effects in an interview with Kathimerini.

In your opinion, why did Israel choose to strike Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil a few hours after the inauguration of the new Iranian president?

What happened against these two senior terrorists, Hezbollah (Fuad Shukr) in Beirut, and Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, is a kind of simultaneous action that has an impact on what we call the radical pole in the Middle East, that is, Iran and its subcontractors, as I call them. This act (striking Iran and Lebanon) was a very clear signal to Hezbollah, Iran, and the other terrorist organizations that are supplied and equipped with weapons by Iran that we have a very high intelligence capability, a very high execution capability, as well as political will. We are now stopping the retaliation and starting a kind of initiative on the ground.

Why did Israel choose this particular time to attack?

These two committed crimes against humanity. It is difficult for foreigners to understand, but a few days ago 12 Israeli children were killed, and on October 7 over 1,400 civilians, including children and babies, were murdered, raped and beheaded.

So after we declared and stated many times that we would go after those who were behind this attack, the senior members, the heads of operations, including Haniyeh, we kept our promise. Now, people will say that Haniyeh represented the political branch of Hamas, but in this case, the political branch and the military branch are two branches doing the same job.

In your experience, was it a wise move to use “surgical” strikes on the territory of third countries?

After October 7, the entire leadership of Hamas is responsible and that means we will get them. So, we will not wait until someone like Haniyeh comes to Gaza. Haniyeh had billions of dollars and a wonderful life in foreign countries, especially Qatar, and now he had gone to Tehran. Also, I think there is a message to Iran that we are not afraid of what they say or when they threaten a regional war. We do not want war, but that does not mean you can threaten us with a regional war.

Some characterize the strategic strikes on the leadership of Hezbollah and Hamas as hasty. Do you think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in consultation with the allies before giving the green light?

I do not know if he consulted the allies, but I do not think he has to do so. If I were in his position, I would not do it. I mean this is a strike and a decision by Israel and Israel alone.

Iran raised a red flag at the Jamkaran Mosque while Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei said, “We see it as our duty to defend his blood.” Is an all-out conflict with Israel foreseen or a form of retaliation as happened on April 14?

Look, it is not only Khamenei, who is anti-Israeli, anti-Semitic, and very radical, who said that they should retaliate and used the word “revenge” in the city of Qom, which is the religious center of the Shiites in Iran. As you saw, they raised red flags over the mosques calling for revenge and I think they will do so. I do not know where, when, or how, but we are prepared for them to strike Israel or Israeli targets in any other country in the world, which means we have to be alert.

Recently Hezbollah threatened Cyprus, stating that it would be part of the war if it helped Israel. With the crisis coming to a head do you think they might hit military sites in Cyprus?

I do not think so, but they might hit Israeli or Jewish targets in Cyprus. I hope that they will have a minute of sanity not to do anything like that to a third country, which they cannot blame. I hope for their sake that they will not do so and indeed I do not think they will act against Cypriot installations.

At this time thousands of Israeli tourists are in Greece. In your experience, should the authorities take increased measures to secure Israeli targets?

Indeed, many Israeli tourists are now in Greece and you cannot defend them all. But of course, the police should be much more careful. Foreigners entering Greece at this time should be screened and questioned much more than at any other time. The Greek government is aware that there may be retaliation from Hezbollah or the Iranians and I hope that those responsible know how to behave and what to do if the need arises. Personally, I would suggest that the Israeli Embassy and Israeli religious centers should be even more protected.

Former Israeli national security adviser and ex-deputy head of Mossad Ilan Mizrahi seen in a file photo.