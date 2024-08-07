FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel, source says

Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel, source says
File photo.

Turkey will submit on Wednesday a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, a diplomatic source said.

The declaration will happen at 1330 GMT, the source added, after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this week that Turkey would make the declaration on Wednesday.

“Turkey’s intervention pushes the international community to recognise and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the source said.

In May, Turkey said it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over the assault on Gaza, adding that its bid would follow the necessary legal preparations.

In June, Spain said it had asked to intervene in the case at the ICJ, the highest legal body of the United Nations set up in 1945 to deal with disputes between states.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case’s accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defence and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct 7. [Reuters]

Turkey Justice Israel War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

Athens on stanby for civilian evacuations amid rising Middle East tensions
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens on stanby for civilian evacuations amid rising Middle East tensions

Israel eyes military backup from Greece, Cyprus as tensions mount
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Israel eyes military backup from Greece, Cyprus as tensions mount

Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut
ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut

Memorial service held for Hamas leader in Istanbul
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Memorial service held for Hamas leader in Istanbul

Cyprus rejects reports of airspace closure amid Middle East tensions
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus rejects reports of airspace closure amid Middle East tensions