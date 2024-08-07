Turkey unveils plans for ‘Steel Dome’ air defense system

Turkey plans to develop a multi-layered air defense system, modeled after Israel’s renowned Iron Dome, and code-named Steel Dome.

Local media reported that the decision was made during a meeting of the country’s Defense Industry Executive Committee at the presidential palace in Ankara on Tuesday, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, the Steel Dome program will be developed using domestic resources and on a national scale. It will ensure that multiple layers of air defense systems, sensors, and weapons work together seamlessly in a networked structure. This integration will enable real-time situational awareness to be provided to operations centers and decision-makers, supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting also addressed the development of KAAN, Turkey’s first national combat aircraft, and the acquisition of unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) such as Bayraktar TB3, Akinci, Aksungur, and kamikaze drone boats for the navy.

Additionally, the agenda included Turkey’s space program, the development of electronic warfare systems, and systems for monitoring operational status on land, air, and sea. The acquisition of defense systems against mini unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval craft was also discussed.

Other topics covered were the modernization of Turkish battle tanks and fighter aircraft with domestic technologies, the development of domestic engines and power transmission systems, the procurement of wheeled armored vehicles, and the purchase of small boats and coastal tugs.