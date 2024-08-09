FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ankara’s drilling piques Athens’ interest

Ankara’s drilling piques Athens’ interest
File photo. [AP]

Athens is closely observing Ankara’s plans to enhance its fleet for hydrocarbon exploration and extraction. 

Ankara has made the Black Sea the focus of its efforts to explore for gas and oil. The Black Sea is where almost all of its floating drilling vessels are currently active, the latest being the seventh-generation Abdulhamid Han.

According to Turkey’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Ankara has prioritized the Black Sea, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean and ultimately the Aegean. This designation has not gone unnoticed by Athens, which is concerned that if Greek-Turkish relations deteriorate further, Turkey may resume exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. In any case, the recent tension south of Kasos (which was unrelated to operations on the continental shelf) reminded Ankara that the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean strikes some sensitive chords and might spark a crisis at any moment.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) is developing hydrocarbon storage and offloading capacities. Indeed, it proceeded in 2023, in an agreement with a Norwegian company, to purchase a floating unit.

This floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit sailed from Singapore about two weeks ago and is now sailing to the Istanbul shipyards.

For safety reasons, the route will be around Africa, and from there via Gibraltar to the Mediterranean, as the passage of the Suez Canal poses a risk to TPAO’s investment because of volatility in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. 

The floating unit will undergo some retrofitting in Istanbul before being deployed at the existing Sakarya field in the Black Sea. 

Also of interest for Athens are the announcements about TPAO’s investigations and operations in areas such as Libya. And, in particular, in maritime areas within the Libyan side of the boundaries set in the so-called Turko-Libyan memorandum signed by Ankara and the interim government in Tripoli.

A few weeks ago Turkey also announced an agreement with the Somali government for exploration off the coast of Somalia. 

In both cases, however, Ankara’s discussions with governments which in reality do not even represent all of their countries except in name prove that the Turkish announcements on Libya and Somalia primarily conceal political expediency and not the possibility of actual exploration in the field. 

Turkey Energy Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

FM Gerapetritis refutes Turkish narrative around south Aegean incident

Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kassos
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kassos

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit
ENERGY

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit

Tripoli protests prospecting south of Crete
ENERGY

Tripoli protests prospecting south of Crete

Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says
ENERGY

Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says

All eyes on Lebanon in Athens
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

All eyes on Lebanon in Athens