Cyprus again offers sanctuary as Middle East violence spreads

An Israeli shelling hits an area in Lebanon next to the Israeli-Lebanese border at the Galilee region as seen from the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, Monday. [AP]

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is on standby to assist in the evacuation of Europeans and third-country nationals if conflict in the Middle East deepens, officials said on Thursday.

The European Union’s easternmost state, Cyprus has over the past several decades been a sanctuary for thousands escaping war in the volatile region.

Israel’s antagonism with Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement have fanned fears of a broader conflict in a region already on edge amid 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

“We are ready, we have activated a specific plan, ESTIA, which has been tried and tested,” Cyprus’ deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou said.

“In the event we are asked to assist other countries who may be moving their nationals from the crisis area home, we are in a position to host them for a few days until they are repatriated,” he said.

Antoniou told Reuters close to 10 countries had made inquiries on the scheme, but that there had been no specific formal request. If a mass evacuation plan does transpire it would largely be by air, he said.

“We have the capacity, the infrastructure,” he said.

The hub of coordination will be the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in the southern port town of Larnaca, near the island’s largest airport. It operates around the clock with its primary role to coordinate, control and direct search and rescue operations.

Some tents had been erected in the compound on Thursday, with cots which would be use to process any arrivals, people on the site said.

Cyprus played a crucial role as an evacuation hub for about 30,000 people who left Lebanon during a flare-up in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

“Historically we have very good relations with all our neighbours, so we try to utilise this special role we have and want Cyprus to be a pillar of safety and stability, and act as a bridge of cooperation and peace,” Antoniou said. [Reuters]