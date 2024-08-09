Cyprus refutes social media claims of getting involved in Middle East conflict

Cyprus’ government on Friday refuted reports widely circulated on social media that Cyprus is allowing countries involved in the Middle East conflict access to its military facilities.

“Hybrid actions of disinformation and spreading fake news cannot be allowed to have a misleading effect. Cyprus is not involved in military operations or any conflict,” said Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the spokesman for the Cypriot government, on X on Friday.

“Humanitarian aid and facilitating evacuations is what we are doing. Those who oppose such actions are violating international humanitarian law,” he added.

According to Kathimerini Cyprus, social media posts about Cypriot military involvement in the Middle East, particularly regarding the arrival of a U.S. warship in Limassol, have caused tension between the Christodoulides government and the main opposition AKEL.

In a statement, AKEL urged the government to consider the risks posed by the continued concentration of foreign military forces on the island, adding that this situation makes Cyprus “part of the problem”.

In response to AKEL’s statement, Mr. Letymbiotis stressed that Cyprus’ beneficial humanitarian role is internationally recognized and called on AKEL not to adopt false views that harm the country.