Turkish telecommunications workers arrested on Rhodes released

Three Turkish nationals involved in the maintenance work of a mobile phone antenna on Rhodes island were released on Friday, after being arrested for not having the necessary permits.

On Thursday afternoon, the three Turkish workers were detained in Lindos and remained in custody until Friday noon. They were released after the documents they presented confirmed their legal stay and employment in the country.

Hellenic Police (EL.AS.) and the National Intelligence Service (EYP) were involved in the case due to fears of espionage.