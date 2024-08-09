Turkish telecommunications workers arrested on Rhodes released
Three Turkish nationals involved in the maintenance work of a mobile phone antenna on Rhodes island were released on Friday, after being arrested for not having the necessary permits.
On Thursday afternoon, the three Turkish workers were detained in Lindos and remained in custody until Friday noon. They were released after the documents they presented confirmed their legal stay and employment in the country.
Hellenic Police (EL.AS.) and the National Intelligence Service (EYP) were involved in the case due to fears of espionage.
Their presence in the area was reported to the South Rhodes police station by a local government official. The construction of mobile phone antennas in border areas requires a special permit from the Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT), which the Turkish nationals did not have with them.
The inspection revealed that they had a 6-month work visa, while their lawyers presented a copy of a work contract with a company based in Mandra, West Attica, specializing in the installation of mobile and fixed telecommunication stations for a specific telecom provider.
The owner of this company is a Greek Muslim from the Thrace region in northern Greece.
The three Turks were released by the Rhodes prosecutor, while security and intelligence officials conclude that the case is not related to espionage.
The Turkish consulate in Rhodes was also informed about the case.