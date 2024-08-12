FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defense minister says

Turkey is pleased with its deal with the United States regarding the procurement of Block-70 F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits, and the process is continuing as planned, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

“We hope the project will be completed without any problems until the last jet is delivered,” Guler said in written responses to Reuters questions, adding that officials from the two NATO allies are still discussing details of the deal. [Reuters]

Turkey Interview Defense US

