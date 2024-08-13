FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus prepares to host evacuees from Lebanon and Israel

Cyprus prepares to host evacuees from Lebanon and Israel
File photo. [AP]

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos has said that Nicosia has completed preparations for potential evacuations of foreigners from Lebanon and Israel, amid fears of a potential escalation in the Middle East.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that all necessary actions have been taken to implement the Estia plan. Beds have already been placed in schools in Larnaca and hygiene facilities have been prepared to accommodate people in the event of an evacuation.

The plan involves the “organized evacuations of citizens via the Republic of Cyprus, followed by their transfer to destination countries, as part of the humanitarian assistance that we provided in 2006 and 2023,” he stated.

Kombos stated that Cyprus is ready host a large number of people, but for a short period of time. He also referred to Cyprus’ experience during the Lebanon war in 2006.

“In 2006, it was 60,000 [people]. So we can accommodate large numbers as long as they depart and do not stay for an extended period,” he said.

 

Cyprus Israel Palestine War

