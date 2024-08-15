FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish defense minister highlights improvement in relations with Greece

The Turkish Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, discussed Greek-Turkish relations in an interview with the television network Haberturk published on Wednesday.

Yasar Guler stated that there has been an agreement between the Turkish president and the Greek prime minister to reduce tensions and adopt a positive agenda. 

“The goal is to be able to live in a more positive environment rather than increasing tensions and engaging in conflicts between us,” said Guler. 

He added that confidence-building measures are ongoing, highlighting the trip of the head of the Turkish Navy to Athens last month, where he met with his Greek counterpart. “It was very positive,” he noted.

Regarding Turkey’s fighter jet procurement, Guler stated that negotiations with the Americans for the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets are progressing but have not yet reached a deal.

Meanwhile, the request to purchase Eurofighters is also moving forward, with the three Eurofighter partners, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy, showing equal willingness.

 

Turkey Diplomacy

