FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish aircraft and UAV violate Athens FIR

[Turkish Defence Ministry]

A Turkish CN-235 naval cooperation aircraft and a Turkish UAV entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Thursday without filing a flight plan, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

It said that three violations of air traffic rules were recorded in the Athens FIR in the southeast Aegean region. The Turkish aircraft were identified in accordance with international rules, according to standard practice, GEETHA said.

Turkish violations of air traffic rules in the Athens FIR, either by Turkish ATR-72 naval cooperation aircraft, or by Turkish UAVs have been recorded on August 9, 12, 13 and 14.

Turkey

