Ankara insists on hardline Cyprus stance

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar talk during a military parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in the divided city of Nicosia, on July 20, 2024. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Ankara appears relentless in its efforts to gain international support for its hardline stance on the Cyprus issue, which boils down to the requirement for prior recognition of the pseudo-state in the Turkish-occupied north of the island before any UN procedure for talks can begin.

The latest example of this stance was the organization in Ankara on August 1 of an event on the “Day of the Armed Forces” of the entity in northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey.

The event was attended, in addition to Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, by the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Gambia.

Kathimerini has learned that Athens lodged a protest to diplomats and defense attaches of these countries in Ankara. Ankara maintains tight relations with Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Gambia, and is pressuring them to recognize the entity in northern Cyprus.

At the same time, Turkish-Cypriot authorities in the north are, predictably, in complete alignment with Ankara’s rhetoric about the Republic of Cyprus’ contribution to the military operations around Israel and Gaza.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said on NTV that “the Greek-Cypriot administration [that is what Turks and Turkish Cypriots call the legitimate government of the Republic of Cyprus] is taking unilateral irresponsible steps that will make the island of Cyprus a target.”

He added that “the people are also concerned about the possible consequences of this.” He also referred to the deployment of foreign military forces (mainly naval forces) in ports of the Republic of Cyprus, citing as an example the USS Wasp amphibious operations ship that had been docked for days in Limassol.

“The effort made to participate in the crime against humanity that Israel has been committing for almost a year right next to us is typical. I once again condemn with regret the unacceptable policies of the Greek-Cypriot leadership,” Tatar added.