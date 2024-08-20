Greek military to participate in new EU mission in Mozambique

Greece will participate in the new EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM Mozambique), Kathimerini reports.

Commandos from the Special Warfare Command are expected to take critical roles in the mission, which is set to begin on September 1 and will conclude on June 30, 2026.

Last May, the European Council decided to extend the mission in Mozambique, approving a budget of 14 million euros. It was also deemed necessary to adjust the mission’s strategic objectives to reflect new realities and strengthen the European military presence in the African country.

Consequently, what initially began as a training mission (European Union Training Mission in Mozambique) has now been upgraded to a military assistance mission (EUMAM).

Greek military personnel, in cooperation with other European forces, will provide advice, guidance and specialized training to the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) units of Mozambique’s armed forces.

The participation of Greek commandos aims to strengthen Greece’s international role and increase its military footprint abroad, while highlighting the operational capabilities of the Special Warfare Command on both European and international levels, sources told Kathimerini.

Greece has maintained a presence in Mozambique since 2021 as one of nine EU member states deployed to the African country to protect civilians and restore security in the Cabo Delgado province.