FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Shipping minister condemns attack on Greek-flagged vessel in Red Sea

[InTime News]

The minister of shipping and island policy has condemned the attack on a Greek-flagged vessel in the Red Sea off Yemen.

The “Sounion,” a cargo ship, was attacked by two small boats and struck by three projectiles early on Wednesday, 77 nautical miles (142 km) west of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, the ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that that all crew members, who are foreign nationals, “are in good health.”

“The incident caused material damage to the ship, which remains at the aforementioned point.”

The vessel was on route from Iraq to Aghios Theodoros, the statement said.

“Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Christos Stylianides condemns this attack, which is a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and a serious threat to the safety of international navigation.”

The minister “points out that such actions endanger the lives of seafarers and disrupt the free movement of goods through the critical maritime corridors,” the statement said.

Shipping Middle East

