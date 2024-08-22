Senator Van Hollen applauds Greek role in defending democracy, urges support for Harris

US Senator for Maryland Chris Van Hollen, on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, met with members of the Greek American community in Chicago, including prominent Greek Americans such as Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and businessman Ted Diamantis.

In a brief speech, Van Hollen applauded Greece’s role in founding democracy and emphasized the importance of continuing to fight for it, urging support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming US election.

“Well, it’s great to be here with many friends, including my Greek-American friends. And as Joe Biden told the convention the other night, it was the ancient Greeks who brought us democracy. And it is our responsibility to make sure we keep democracy alive in America and around the world. That’s what the Hellenic tradition is all about. But we also know we have to fight for it,” said Van Hollen.

“So, get out there and vote for Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walsh for Vice President and Democratic majorities in the House and Senate and we will protect democracy, which is what ancient Greece and our Greek friends today continue to fight for along with America. Let’s get it done,” he added.