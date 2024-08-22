FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace over southeastern Aegean

A Turkish maritime patrol aircraft ATR-72 and a Turkish helicopter violated the Greek airspace on Wednesday as they entered Athens flight information region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan.

The three violations occurred over the southeastern Aegean.

According to data from the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, daily violations of Greek airspace in the same area have been recorded from August 12 to 17, as well as on August 19 and 20, either by Turkish maritime patrol aircraft (CN-235, ATR-72) or by Turkish UAVs.

 

