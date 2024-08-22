NATO air exercise in Greece faces roadblocks due to Turkey

The organization of the NATO exercise Ramstein Flag 24, which is set to be hosted for the first time in Greece, is facing roadblocks due to Turkey disputing Athens flight information region (FIR) jurisdiction.

Ramstein Flag 24 is NATO’s largest air exercise, expected to include more than 140 aircraft, personnel, and support from 14 countries in the Atlantic alliance.

According to the plan, a number of Turkish F-16 fighters are expected to relocate to Andravida and participate in training scenarios in various areas of the Athens FIR.

However, Ankara’s consistent policy is not to submit flight plans to Greek authorities, as it refuses to recognize part of Athens FIR jurisdiction.

Despite preparations being in their final stage and the first arrivals of personnel and aircraft expected at the 117th Combat Wing in Andravida in about 40 days, the issue of flight plan submission, inspection and approval is still unresolved.

In 2022, during the NATO Tiger Meet exercise, Greece, as the host country, withdrew the invitation it had extended to Turkey due to the latter’s intense illegal behavior in the Aegean at that time.