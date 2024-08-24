FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign ministry condemns desecration of Greek Orthodox cemetery

File photo.

The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday the desecration of the Greek Orthodox Cemetery of Agios Eleftherios in Istanbul, calling on the Turkish authorities to take appropriate action against this heinous act.

The ministry said the attack “insults the memory and history of the Greek minority in Turkey. We call on the Turkish authorities to do the right thing against this heinous act.”

The cemetery is located in the Kurtulus district.
 

