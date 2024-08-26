FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek-flagged ship on fire since Aug 23 after Houthi attack, EU naval mission says

Greek-flagged ship on fire since Aug 23 after Houthi attack, EU naval mission says
Satellite imagery shows smoke rising from the Greek-flagged ship Sounion at sea, which has been on fire since Aug 23 after an attack by Yemen’s Houthis, according to EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides, Sun [European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/Reuters]
Ahmed Elimam

The Greek-flagged ship Sounion has been on fire since August 23 after an attack by Yemen’s Houthis with no obvious signs of an oil spill, EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides has said in a post on X.

The EU mission published photos dated Sunday showing fire and smoke coming out of the vessel’s main deck.

Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, said on Thursday that they attacked the Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea. The Iran-aligned group has been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Fires were observed on at least five locations on the main deck of the vessel, Aspides said. Additionally, part of the superstructure is on fire too.

Satellite image captured by European Space Agency’s Copernicus Satellite 2 showed smoke visible at sea in the vicinity where the Sounion was last detected.

Reuters was able to locate the image from matching the last location for MV Sounion seen from LSEG ship tracker.

Aspides said on Thursday that the oil tanker carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil poses an environmental hazard. [Reuters]

Shipping Middle East Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fires break out on abandoned Greek-flagged tanker that Yemen rebels attacked
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Fires break out on abandoned Greek-flagged tanker that Yemen rebels attacked

Oil tanker Sounion ‘poses environmental risk’ after Red Sea attack
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Oil tanker Sounion ‘poses environmental risk’ after Red Sea attack

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greece requests EU assistance in fighting raging wildfires

Greece to go ahead with plans for Aegean marine park, PM says
ENVIRONMENT

Greece to go ahead with plans for Aegean marine park, PM says

Turkey to create marine parks in the Aegean in response to Greece, report says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey to create marine parks in the Aegean in response to Greece, report says

Disagreement over Greek marine park plan resurfaces
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Disagreement over Greek marine park plan resurfaces