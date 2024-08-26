Celestyal cancels repositioning cruises due to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

This frame grab from video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, on Fri, shows what the Houthis describe as one of their attacks on the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea. The logo in the bottom righthand corner of the image reads, in Arabic, “Yemeni War Media.” [Ansar Allah Media Office via AP]

Cruise company Celestyal has announced the cancellation of its repositioning cruises from Athens to Doha and the return voyage between the two cities, which were originally scheduled to depart on October 26, 2024, and March 8, 2025, respectively.

According to the announcement, the company made the decision “following the recent escalation of political unrest along the original path of passage via the Red Sea.”

The cancelled cruises, named “Ancient Athens to Dazzling Doha” and vice versa, were set to take place aboard the Celestyal Journey and were planned as 14-night voyages. Instead, the ship will undertake a longer 34-night repositioning journey between Athens and Doha, which will be non-commercial.

Due to the additional time required for the ship to travel between the two ports, the scheduling of Celestyal’s cruises in the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean will also be affected.

As a result, the first three scheduled “Desert Days” itineraries, departing from Doha on November 9, 16, and 23, have been cancelled. Additionally, the “Heavenly Adriatic” itineraries, originally set to depart on March 22, 29, and April 5, 2025, have also been cancelled.

“In light of the current geopolitical climate along our original route for this year’s winter season, we have decided to operate longer non-commercial repositioning sailings to and from Qatar,” stated Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal.

“We remain committed to our global year-round operations in the Greek Islands, Mediterranean, and Arabian Gulf, and would like to thank our valued guests and trade partners for their understanding and support,” Haslett added.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Yemeni Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels passing through Red Sea with rockets and drones.