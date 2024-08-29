Greek, Turkish FMs to meet in Brussels

The Cyprus problem and Euro-Turkish and Greek-Turkish relations will be among the issues to be discussed in the meeting on Thursday in Brussels that Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will have with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Brussels, on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, according to Greek diplomatic sources.

The talks will take place in view of the meeting that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

“It is particularly significant that after five years, a Turkish foreign minister will participate in the lunch of the informal meeting. This is because it gives us the opportunity to raise, before the European Union foreign ministers, the issues that concern us,” the sources said.

Wednesday’s official Foreign Ministry statement also noted that “the agenda of the informal meeting will include the war in Ukraine, in the presence of the Ukrainian foreign minister, and the political situation in Venezuela. The crisis in the Middle East will also be discussed, in the presence of the UN coordinator for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza, with whom Mr Gerapetritis will have a private meeting.”

Regarding Fidan’s presence at the informal meeting in Brussels, Turkish diplomatic sources said that “the invitation shows that the European Union understands the need to improve relations with Turkey.”

They added that Fidan will explain the importance of Turkey-EU cooperation against regional and global threats. He will also convey Turkish expectations of closer relations and the concrete steps to be taken.