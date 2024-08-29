Greece has talked to Saudi Arabia about stranded oil tanker, FM says

Greece’s foreign minister said on Thursday he had been in touch with his Saudi counterpart as part of discussions to avert any ecological disaster from a Greek flagged oil tanker stranded in the Red Sea after a Houthi militant attack last week.

“There is a significant diplomatic endevour underway among countries and Greece, so we can avert any potential ecological disaster,” George Gerapetritis said on arrival at an informal EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

“I myself had a conversation yesterday with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia to see how this could be achieved in the safest possible manner,” he said.

[Reuters]