Houthis release new footage of raid on Greek-owned tanker in Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthis released new footage on Thursday showing the raid and burning of the Greek-owned tanker SOUNION in the Red Sea.

In a brief statement accompanying the video, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed that the Greek company “violated the ban on entry into the ports of occupied Palestine.”

“Scenes of the raid and burning of the Greek ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea, whose owning company violated the ban on entry into the ports of occupied Palestine,” they stated.

مشاهد اقتحام وإحراق السفينة اليونانية (SOUNION) في البحر الأحمر والتي قامت الشركة المالكة لها بإنتهاك قرار حظر الدخول إلى موانئ فلسطين المحتلة pic.twitter.com/U6U56ME759 — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) August 29, 2024

The Houthis had earlier this week released another video of their attack on the Greek-owned oil tanker.

The video shows a powerful explosion on the tanker, which was carrying more than 150,000 tons of crude oil. The ship is seen burning, abandoned 77 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen.

مشاهد لإحراق القوات البحرية اليمنية السفينة اليونانية SOUNION في البحر الأحمر والتي قامت الشركة المالكة لها بانتهاك قرار حظر الدخول إلى موانئ فسلطين المحتلة pic.twitter.com/AAxXrtz3nV — الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) August 23, 2024

On Wednesday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations stated that the Houthis have agreed to allow tugboats and rescue ships to assist the Greek-flagged oil tanker that remains ablaze in the Red Sea “in consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns.”

Last week’s attack on the Sounion marked the most serious assault in weeks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who continue to target shipping through the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The attacks have disrupted the $1 trillion in trade that typically passes through the region, as well as halted some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen.

Iran’s UN mission said Wednesday that following the fire on the Sounion “and the subsequent environmental hazards,” several countries it didn’t identify reached out to the Houthis “requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area.”

[With information from Reuters]