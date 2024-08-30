FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan: Turkey cannot be confined to ‘shallow waters’

Erdogan: Turkey cannot be confined to ‘shallow waters’
[File photo]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Turkish people “have not, and will not give in to those trying to confine us to shallow waters.”

“Whoever tries to limit Turkey’s horizon to 782,000 square kilometers is, if not ignorant, is certainly a stranger to these lands,” he told a military event marking so-called “Victory Day” that commemorates Turkey’s victory in the last battle of the Greek-Turkish War in 1922.

“How can we turn our backs on Jerusalem, where our forefathers ruled in peace, tranquility, and prosperity for four centuries? How can we turn a blind eye to the land of Palestine, where [Ataturk] fought to keep the enemy from reaching it? How can we close our ears to the cries of our Palestinian brothers who for eleven months Israel has been committing genocide against them?” Erdogan asked, underlining that “our hearts beat with all our brothers and sisters in the Turkic republics.”

Turkey History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey celebrates 1453 Constantinople fall
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey celebrates 1453 Constantinople fall

Greece slams Albanian president’s Cham memorial visit
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece slams Albanian president’s Cham memorial visit

A poignant symbol of Cyprus’ enduring trauma
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

A poignant symbol of Cyprus’ enduring trauma

Mitsotakis in call for defense of freedom and democracy at D-Day commemoration
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis in call for defense of freedom and democracy at D-Day commemoration

Foreign policy milestones: EU accession, Turkey, Cyprus, Prespa
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign policy milestones: EU accession, Turkey, Cyprus, Prespa

EU must step up arms production, play stronger role in defence, Commission chief says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU must step up arms production, play stronger role in defence, Commission chief says