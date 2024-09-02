FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Beleri’s early release request to be heard Monday

After 16 months in an Albanian prison, Fredi Beleri’s request for early release will be heard on Monday.

This request comes after a third postponement, with reports from Greece indicating optimism about the outcome.

Beleri, a member of Albania’s ethnic Greek minority and a newly elected European Parliament member with Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, is seeking early release on the grounds that he has served more than two-thirds of his sentence and has demonstrated good behavior during his incarceration.

If his request is denied, Beleri will be released on October 14, when his sentence officially concludes.

Beleri, who was elected mayor of Himare in southern Albania last year, was arrested just two days after the election for vote-buying and sentenced to two years in prison. His case has contributed to tensions between Greece and Albania.

Albania Justice Politics Diplomacy

