An ethnic Greek politician and EU lawmaker is released on probation in Albania

A former ethnic Greek mayor of an Albanian town, whose imprisonment on vote-buying charges has strained Albanian-Greek ties, has been released on probation, his office and a lawyer said Monday.

Fredi Beleri was freed after a court in Fier, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital, Tirana, where he was serving a two-year sentence, accepted his request to be released on probation with six weeks remaining in his prison term, lawyer Eugen Gjyzari said.

A rally to celebrate his freedom was planned in his town of Hiamare, according to the Democratic Union of the Greek Minority, known as Omonoia, a social, political and cultural organization that promotes minority rights for the Greek minority in Albania.

Beleri, 51, was arrested two days before the May 14, 2023, municipal elections in Himara, a town populated by ethnic Greeks on what has been dubbed the Albanian Riviera, a coastal region with burgeoning tourist development that has been rife with property disputes. He was charged and convicted of offering about 40,000 Albanian leks (360 euros, $390) to buy eight votes.

The case against Beleri has strained relations between Tirana and Athens, with Greece threatening to hold up Albania’s bid to join the European Union.

Beleri and Athens have claimed his conviction was politically motivated. Albanian officials strongly rejected those claims, citing the independence of the judiciary.

In June, Beleri, a dual Albanian-Greek national, was elected to the European Parliament with Greece’s governing conservative party, and was given a five-day leave from prison to attend the parliament’s opening session in Strasbourg a month later.

Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis called Beleris’ release “certainly a positive development.”

“This doesn’t mean we’ll forget the [previous] 17 months and the severity of what happened,” he told a press briefing. “Because in the person of Fredi Beleri the Greek government sees all the Greek citizens, all the Greek ethnic minority in Albania which we will continue to support.”

After Beleri was stripped of his title, convicted and imprisoned, an early election was held in Himare for the post of mayor, which was won by the governing Socialist Party candidate.

In the aftermath of the fall of Albania’s communist regime in the early 1990s, property that had previously been seized by the state was distributed among residents. But this often led to disputes over ownership claims, and there have been allegations of ethnic bias in land distribution.

Beleri has claimed the case against him was an attempt by Socialist Party’s Prime Minister Edi Rama to retain control of Himare and its potential for lucrative future property development. [AP]