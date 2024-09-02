Beleri vows legal fight after Albanian court ruling

Freddi Beleri, the former ethnic Greek mayor of Himare, expressed mixed emotions after an Albanian court granted his release on probation.

“I am relieved but cannot forget the injustice done to me and the blatant disregard for the will of the people of Himare,” Beleri told public broadcaster ERT, calling the situation a “coup” by Albanian authorities.

Beleri, who was arrested before the May 2023 municipal elections on vote-buying charges, vowed to continue his legal battle through all levels of Albanian justice and, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

“This decision was unjust and a conspiracy that must be exposed, regardless of how long it takes,” he said.

Following his recent election to the European Parliament with Greece’s conservative party, Beleri plans to move to Brussels after a brief visit with his family and attendance at the Thessaloniki International Fair.