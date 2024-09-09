Cyprus and US sign bilateral defense cooperation roadmap

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus and the United States have signed a bilateral defense cooperation roadmap, which officials said marks a step toward strengthening their mutual ties.

The agreement was signed Cyprus’ Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander at a ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Nicosia.

“This roadmap represents a strong commitment to further enhancing and deepening our relationship,” said Palmas. Wallander echoed this sentiment, calling the agreement a significant milestone in US-Cyprus defense relations.

“This roadmap advances our shared security goals and affirms the remarkable progress in our relationship, especially over the past two years,” Wallander said.

Among those in attendance were the chief of the Cyprus National Guard, Lieutenant General Georgios Tsitsikostas, and US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher.

